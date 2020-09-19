DA Davidson Weighs in on Chemung Financial Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Chemung Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson analyst Keith. C anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $20.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHMG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $46.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

