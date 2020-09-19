CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $414,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.