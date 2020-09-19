Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 82,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

DEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $148,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,175 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

