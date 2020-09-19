Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Dorman Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 522.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 148,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 72,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 42,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,971,000 after acquiring an additional 36,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DORM stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. Dorman Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

