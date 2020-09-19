Critical Review: Liminal BioSciences (LMNL) vs. Its Peers

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ: LMNL) is one of 672 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Liminal BioSciences to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Liminal BioSciences has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liminal BioSciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.51, suggesting that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

14.3% of Liminal BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liminal BioSciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liminal BioSciences -1,225.30% -155.71% -83.69% Liminal BioSciences Competitors -3,812.64% -185.53% -31.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liminal BioSciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liminal BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Liminal BioSciences Competitors 7187 19618 37454 1500 2.51

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.76%. Given Liminal BioSciences’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liminal BioSciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liminal BioSciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liminal BioSciences $3.70 million -$155.02 million -1.09 Liminal BioSciences Competitors $2.00 billion $245.43 million -1.46

Liminal BioSciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Liminal BioSciences. Liminal BioSciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Liminal BioSciences competitors beat Liminal BioSciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications. The Plasma Derived Therapeutics segment provides Plasma Protein Purification System, a multi-product sequential purification process for the extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma. It also engages in developing Ryplazim for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency. The Bioseparations segment develops and manufactures affinity absorbents and Mimetic Ligand purification platform that are used by pharmaceutical and medical companies for extraction and purification manufacturing processes. In addition, it develops processes to recover and purify various other proteins from plasma, including intravenous immunoglobulin, inter-alpha-inhibitor-proteins, fibrinogen, alpha1 antitrypsin, and C1 esterase inhibitor. The company was formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc. and changed its name to Liminal BioSciences Inc. in October 2019. Liminal BioSciences Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

