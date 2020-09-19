Critical Review: Amryt Pharma (AMYT) & Its Competitors

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ: AMYT) is one of 672 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Amryt Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amryt Pharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amryt Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Amryt Pharma Competitors 7187 19618 37454 1500 2.51

Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 252.11%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.52%. Given Amryt Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amryt Pharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amryt Pharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amryt Pharma $58.12 million N/A -14.03 Amryt Pharma Competitors $2.00 billion $245.43 million -1.46

Amryt Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Amryt Pharma. Amryt Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Amryt Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amryt Pharma N/A N/A N/A Amryt Pharma Competitors -3,812.64% -185.53% -31.67%

Summary

Amryt Pharma rivals beat Amryt Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

There is no company description available for Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd.

