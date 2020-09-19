Critical Contrast: Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) vs. Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lake Shore Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

8.4% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lake Shore Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp $26.76 million 2.95 $4.09 million N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.23 million 1.29 $18.65 million N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lake Shore Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp 16.24% 5.36% 0.71% Codorus Valley Bancorp 10.17% 5.12% 0.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lake Shore Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lake Shore Bancorp beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania primarily in York and Lancaster County; and Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County in Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

