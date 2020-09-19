Critical Contrast: Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) vs. BRAINSWAY LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BWAY)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.55 million N/A N/A BRAINSWAY LTD/S $23.10 million 2.83 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -12.10

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

Risk and Volatility

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Arch Therapeutics and BRAINSWAY LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 BRAINSWAY LTD/S 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arch Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $1.38, indicating a potential upside of 694.80%. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 92.84%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -131.69% BRAINSWAY LTD/S -42.27% -38.87% -23.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.