Critical Analysis: Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) & Allianz (NASDAQ:ALIZY)

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allianz has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and Allianz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 1.16 $29.61 million $3.53 8.78 Allianz $159.47 billion 0.55 $8.86 billion N/A N/A

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and Allianz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefytt Technologies -7.13% 33.74% 5.86% Allianz 4.73% 8.78% 0.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Benefytt Technologies and Allianz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefytt Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00 Allianz 0 5 2 0 2.29

Benefytt Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than Allianz.

Summary

Benefytt Technologies beats Allianz on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides various banking products for corporate and retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the private equity, real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

