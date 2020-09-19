Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.06 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of TIDE stock opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Friday. Crimson Tide has a twelve month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.75 ($0.05). The stock has a market cap of $17.16 million and a P/E ratio of 37.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25.

Crimson Tide Company Profile

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

