Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IDEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.05.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

