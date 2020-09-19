Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stephens downgraded Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $950.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $3,870,794.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,142,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,399 shares of company stock worth $8,203,463. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $2,041,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Construction Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Construction Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.