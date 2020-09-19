Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.87. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $89.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.