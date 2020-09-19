Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPSI. Truist boosted their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $391.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, VP James B. Britain sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $59,639.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,050.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,019. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 39,401 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.