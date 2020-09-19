Compass Point Initiates Coverage on James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Equities researchers at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JRVR. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -210.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. James River Group has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.