Compass Point Begins Coverage on Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. Q2 has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 71,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $6,368,721.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,475.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,844 shares of company stock valued at $34,095,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Q2 in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

