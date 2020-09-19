Comparing United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) and GalianoGoldInc . (NASDAQ:GAU)

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) and GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

27.2% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United States Lime & Minerals and GalianoGoldInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A GalianoGoldInc . 0 1 3 0 2.75

GalianoGoldInc . has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 86.69%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and GalianoGoldInc .’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $158.28 million 3.27 $26.06 million N/A N/A GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million 2.12 -$167.93 million $0.01 154.00

United States Lime & Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GalianoGoldInc ..

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and GalianoGoldInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 16.85% 11.67% 10.29% GalianoGoldInc . N/A 23.84% 23.41%

Risk & Volatility

United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . beats United States Lime & Minerals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. This segment supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. The Natural Gas Interests segment has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights on approximately 3,800 acres of land located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.