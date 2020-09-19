Comparing SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) and ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) and ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORION OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and ORION OYJ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst 17.06% 2.58% 1.36% ORION OYJ/ADR 22.98% 34.03% 24.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and ORION OYJ/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst $607.71 million 4.57 $236.66 million N/A N/A ORION OYJ/ADR $1.18 billion 6.01 $224.45 million $0.80 31.31

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ORION OYJ/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and ORION OYJ/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst 0 3 2 0 2.40 ORION OYJ/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 53.46%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst is more favorable than ORION OYJ/ADR.

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. ORION OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ORION OYJ/ADR pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst beats ORION OYJ/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants. In addition, SmartCentres is a joint-venture partner in the Premium Outlets locations in Toronto and Montreal with Simon Property Group. SmartCentres is expanding the breadth of its portfolio to include residential (single-family, condominium and rental), retirement homes, office, and self-storage, either on its large urban properties such as the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre or as an adjunct to its well-located existing shopping centres.

About ORION OYJ/ADR

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs. This segment provides proprietary drugs in the areas of central nervous system, oncology and critical care, and pulmonary care; generic prescription drugs, as well as self-care products, such as non-prescription medicines, basic ointments, and vitamins; proprietary and generic veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as offers contract manufacturing services for APIs. This segment also markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic test systems and tests for diagnosing diseases and monitoring treatment efficacy. Orion Oyj has a strategic alliance with Novan, Inc. to manufacture topical nitric oxide-releasing product candidates; and research collaboration with Fifth Corner Inc. to seek solutions to improve the quality of life of prostate cancer patients. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.