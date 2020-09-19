Comparing Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) & Silk Road Medical (OTCMKTS:SILK)

Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regenicin and Silk Road Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenicin N/A N/A -$760,000.00 N/A N/A Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 37.01 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -51.18

Regenicin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Regenicin and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenicin N/A N/A -15,381.87% Silk Road Medical -52.69% -43.15% -24.88%

Risk and Volatility

Regenicin has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Regenicin and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A Silk Road Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $56.75, suggesting a potential downside of 18.47%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Regenicin.

Summary

Silk Road Medical beats Regenicin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. The company's products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. Its development products include NovaDerm, a cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

