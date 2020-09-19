Comparing Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) and CannTrust (NASDAQ:CNTTF)

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) and CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannTrust has a beta of 4.52, suggesting that its stock price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and CannTrust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics $335.00 million 1.20 -$279.66 million ($1.63) -1.72 CannTrust $15.96 million 0.00 $7.39 million $0.07 N/A

CannTrust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akebia Therapeutics. Akebia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannTrust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Akebia Therapeutics and CannTrust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics 0 3 4 0 2.57 CannTrust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.43, suggesting a potential upside of 272.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CannTrust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and CannTrust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics -113.35% -55.64% -29.24% CannTrust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CannTrust beats Akebia Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients. It has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, European Union, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and other countries; and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of HIF-prolyl hydroxylases-targeted compounds worldwide. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital. CannTrust Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.