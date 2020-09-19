CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on CohBar in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $1.06 on Thursday. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.92.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

