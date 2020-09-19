Cocrystal Pharma (NYSE:COCP) Trading Up 4%

Cocrystal Pharma (NYSE:COCP)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 2,336,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,348,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47.
Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (NYSE:COCP)
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.