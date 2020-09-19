Citius Pharmaceuticals’ (CTXR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Dawson James

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Dawson James in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CTXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

CTXR stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.56% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

