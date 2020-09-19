Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,310,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 20,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 23.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:CNK opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNK. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, June 26th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 446.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 143,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

