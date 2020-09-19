Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.08% of Cimpress worth $80,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,636,000 after buying an additional 149,989 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter valued at $4,708,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cimpress during the second quarter valued at $6,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cimpress by 266.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 54,136 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 114.3% during the second quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

CMPR opened at $77.03 on Friday. Cimpress NV has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.38). Cimpress had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

