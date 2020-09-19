Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,076 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

NYSE MTG opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.