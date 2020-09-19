Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $107,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $41.03 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

