CIBC Trims OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Target Price to $3.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target cut by CIBC from $3.80 to $3.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OCANF. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

