CIBC Raises Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $28.50

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $26.00 to $28.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins started coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

