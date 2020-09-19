CIBC Raises Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $28.50

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020 // Comments off

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $26.00 to $28.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins started coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.