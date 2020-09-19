CIBC Raises Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $21.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from $19.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Ero Copper stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

