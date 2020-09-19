CIBC Raises Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to $19.25

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $18.00 to $19.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

NYSE AGI opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 66.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 766,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.