CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIM. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE CIM opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 14,215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 338.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 414.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

