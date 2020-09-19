Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.21. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 70.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

