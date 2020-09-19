Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of NVR worth $77,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,033.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,051.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,359.32. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,318.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,650.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

