Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,685,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,074,038 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.89% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $72,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,521,000 after purchasing an additional 449,179 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,575,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,169,000 after acquiring an additional 217,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,443,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,286,000 after acquiring an additional 714,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,657,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,065,000 after acquiring an additional 99,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,442,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,007,000 after acquiring an additional 666,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $98,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.