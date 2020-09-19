Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $76.17 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 898,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Jacobs Engineering as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,264,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,038,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,186,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,716,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.