Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 84,112 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $80,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $748,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $4,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,962.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,858 shares of company stock worth $20,736,546 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $158.49 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $180.61. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.57 and its 200 day moving average is $139.81.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

