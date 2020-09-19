Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 809 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of EPAM Systems worth $74,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 22,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,272,000 after buying an additional 135,016 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 124,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after buying an additional 76,087 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $1,064,667.50. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $316.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $338.91.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

