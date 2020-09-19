Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,588 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Northern Trust worth $74,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,094 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 376.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,589,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,681 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Northern Trust by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 681,158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Northern Trust by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,658,000 after purchasing an additional 653,203 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

NTRS opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

