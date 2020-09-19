Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 34,873 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $87,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.