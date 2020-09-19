Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Ameren worth $80,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 274.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ameren by 282.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 84.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Ameren stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.