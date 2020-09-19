Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,178 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,178 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $87,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $11,007,156.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,847.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.84. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.