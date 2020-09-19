Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,127 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of AmerisourceBergen worth $75,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $311,256.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,533.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $549,352.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,827 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

