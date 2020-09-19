Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of United Rentals worth $79,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in United Rentals by 113.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after purchasing an additional 989,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in United Rentals by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,010,000 after purchasing an additional 435,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Rentals by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

United Rentals stock opened at $176.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $186.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.12.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

