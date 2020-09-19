Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of CBRE Group worth $72,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in CBRE Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in CBRE Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

