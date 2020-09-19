Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,522 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $82,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 39.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $72.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.84.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

