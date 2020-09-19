Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Masco worth $83,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Masco by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Masco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Masco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.97.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,940 shares of company stock worth $5,533,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

