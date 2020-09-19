Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,825 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Dell worth $74,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dell by 41.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Dell by 122.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dell by 35.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after buying an additional 117,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dell by 47.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 39,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $4,888,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,539,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,676 shares of company stock worth $46,991,996. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.72.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

