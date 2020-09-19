Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,090,016 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090,016 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of VICI Properties worth $87,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,545,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,630,000 after purchasing an additional 131,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 569,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,622 shares in the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

