Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,918,977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 134,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $80,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 408.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 182,396 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 107,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 55.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 93,853 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 54,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Shares of FCX opened at $17.00 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

